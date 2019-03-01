Resources More Obituaries for Marc Toney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marc Theodore Toney

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marc Theodore Toney January 29, 1951 - February 18, 2019 San Diego On Monday February 18, 2019, Marc Theodore Toney passed away at the age of 68. Marc will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, historian, story-teller, public speaker, photographer, outdoorsman, and neighbor. He encouraged and supported all his children and his wife in their various hobbies and professions. Marc could hold the room in the palm of his hand with his public speaking abilities and his charismatic story-telling. We will miss his great sense of humor, his passion for adventure, and the unconditional love and support he showed his family each and every day. Marc was born on January 29, 1951 to Jack and Mildred (Marcuson) Toney in Geneva, Illinois. The family moved to California when Marc was very young where Marc spent the majority of his life. Marc graduated as the senior class president of the first graduating class of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California in 1969. Between high school and college he put his hard-working and outgoing personality to work as a member of the Amigo de las Americas Program where he spent time in Columbia working with community health clinics. During this time his interest for learning Spanish was cultivated which served him well throughout the rest of his life. His passion for understanding the dynamic relationship between people, places, and cultures culminated in a degree in Geography from the University of California, Berkeley in 1974. His interest in history was exemplified by the courses he taught entitled, "Natural History of California" and the "Early Mining History of California" for the University of California Berkeley extension program. Thirty-two years of Marc's life was spent in San Diego with his wife and three children. Marc's love of natural history, cultural geography, history, nature, and the outdoors was shared with his family and friends. Time was spent visiting historical sites, numerous National and State Parks throughout the west, going to the San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park, visiting the San Diego Natural History Museum, playing smash ball and swimming on the beach, enjoying the Mother Lode and Comstock Lode, panning for gold, hiking on numerous trails, all the while capturing these adventures in literally thousands of photographs. He was a human GPS and could navigate anywhere and loved finding new places to explore. Professionally, Marc was one of the innovators in power industrial truck safety training. He wrote many training manuals for the CAT Narrow Aisle Forklift Safety Training Program. His passion in this field resulted in owning his own business in industrial safety training. Always interested in improving his Spanish, Marc conducted these trainings in English and Spanish which served a diverse clientele of government and private entities. One of Marc's more interesting hobbies in San Diego was xeriscaping. Marc excelled at xeriscaping before it was popular and had the most beautiful cactus and succulent garden with over 52 different species of cacti and succulents. Marc took great pride in this garden and many days were happily spent arranging, transplanting, and weeding his amazing garden. During the last two years of Marc's life he retired in Reno, Nevada with his wife, Mary Lynn. Here, Marc continued to enjoy learning about the geology, flora and fauna, and history of the area with his wife and children. Time was spent walking along the wetlands together near their home capturing all of this on his camera. Marc also enjoyed educating others about the local natural history and was a docent at the Tahoe Environmental Research Center where he contributed a summer class on the mining history of the Mother Lode and Comstock Lode with many artifacts, photos and stories. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn and three children: Elizabeth, Robert, and Patrick. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center (https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/TERCGFT) in honor of Marc Toney. Notes of sympathy can be sent to The Toney Family, P.O. Box 19282, Reno NV, 89511-1621. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 1 to Feb. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.