Marcella June Miller
1926 - 2020
Marcella June Miller
June 2, 1926 - August 14, 2020
San Diego
Marcella June Miller (Robinson) passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020. Known by all her family as Molly, she was born in Dolores, Colorado on June 2, 1926, the daughter of Leonard and Grace Robinson.Molly was many things to many people: an avid quilt-maker, an affectionate mother, a doting grandma, a faithful military wife, a quick laughter, a dependable friend, the best birthday party thrower, a true Believer...So many little squares, lovingly sown together over the tapestry of a beautiful masterpiece of a life. The greatest quilt she ever made was the life she lived and the people she touched. Intentional yarn ties of joy, kindness, and happiness that have warmed so many.Molly is survived by her children, Connie (Gary), Karen (Mark), Donna, and Mathew (Brenda), her ten grandchildren, and her 12 great-grandchildren. Molly was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Cecil, Evelyn, and Jimmy, and her beloved husband, Mathew Jean Miller, who died March 13, 1984.Molly requested a graveside burial with her husband, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21st, at Fort Rosecrans in San Diego, CA.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fort Rosecrans
