Marcella Montoya October 20, 1928 - October 8, 2019 San Diego Marcella Montoya of San Diego, California, passed away on Tuesday, the 8th of October, at Fredericka Manor Summer House, in Chula Vista, CA. Marcella was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to Cecilio and Candelaria Garcia. In 1946 she married her beloved husband, Arthur P. Montoya, who passed away in 2018. They were married 72 years. Arthur was a Naval Veteran of World War II.In 1953 they moved to San Diego, California. She worked at Ryan and later was employed at North Island Naval Air Rework Facility. She retired in 1987. She was a Rotor Blade Mechanic.Marcella had three children, two daughters and one son. Her son, Arthur D. Montoya, passed away in 2013 and her daughter Christine L. Batt passed away in July of 2019. Christine is survived by her two children, Angela Wahlstrom and David Batt. Anita P. Chateau is the only surviving daughter, wife of Donald T. Chateau of Chula Vista, CA. Marcella had five grandchildren, Angela, Donald Jr. David, Robert and Richard. Seven Great-grandchildren, David Batt Jr, Bryce Chateau, Hailey Chateau, Jacob Wahlstrom, Presley, Ava and Reece Chateau.She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at the Miramar National Cemetery on the 7th of November at 9:00.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019