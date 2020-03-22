|
Marcella Marcie' Nerini August 2, 1924 - March 11, 2020 Imperial Beach Marcella "Marcie" Nerini, a longtime resident of Imperial Beach, passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico and spent time with the Sisters of Mother Cabrini, who fostered a deep faith in God's will. She retained this love of God her whole life. Marcie fondly remembered nights dancing the jitterbug with Robert, her husband of 58 wonderful years. She also treasured time spent with her loving family. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was unfailingly kind and patient to all who knew her. Preceded in death by Robert, her sweetheart and loving provider in 2007. Survived by daughters, Barbara Nerini and Tina Mashburn (Alan), grandchildren, Greg Mashburn (Nikki), Laura Bologna (Gaetano), Julie Mashburn, and brother James Rodarte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cabrini Mission Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020