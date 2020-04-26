|
Marcellite Helen Faust May 13, 1921 - April 19, 2020 Maui, Hawaii Our beloved mother, Marcellite Helen Faust, 98, a native of San Diego, passed away April 19, 2020, in Maui, Hawaii. Marcellite and her identical twin sister, Muriel, were born in Colon, Panama on May 13, 1921. The girls went by the nicknames of Tomi and Jeri. The family returned to the United States in 1923, after her father retired from the Army. They settled first in Coronado and then moved to San Diego, where she spent the majority of her life.She married Frank R. Porath on June 17, 1939, and they had four children, Steven (Sue) Porath, Carl (Delia) Porath, Marcellite (John) Penhune and Kathleen (Bill) Stewart.Tomi was President of the Brooklyn Heights Grammar School P.T.A., Central Council; President of the Valerian Section of the San Diego Women's Club; President of the Ramona Women's Club; 1st Vice President of the Intermountain Republican Club; and President of the SilverGate Children's Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Silvergate Children's Hospital Auxiliary for over 50 years.She married William A. Faust on October 28, 1966, and along with his four children, Susan (Tom) Banko, Walter (Roxanna) Faust, Charles Faust and Elizabeth Faust-Wilson, the two families had 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren to enjoy.Marcellite and her husband of 42 years enjoyed ranching in the Ramona area and also lived in Virginia Beach, VA, and Eustis, Florida. They also enjoyed boating and were life members of the San Diego Yacht Club. Tomi had a great love for animals of all kinds. She loved her dogs and horses. She also enjoyed traveling, her gardens and spent many hours outside tending them.A private service with burial in the family site will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020