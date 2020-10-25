Marcia Ann Bodenhamer

April 28, 1937 - July 9, 2020

San Diego

Born in Rochester, PA, Marcia passed away peacefully from heart failure at Sharp Hospice in San Diego, CA.Marcia grew up in Salem, Ohio, the only child of Lester and Isabel Kille.



Lester built their homes and was a well respected and esteemed architect.Blessed with natural artistic and musical talent, Marcia excelled in piano and the performing arts and had a beautiful singing voice. She was a member of her high school octet, who received top honors throughout Ohio.Marcia achieved the Curved Bar award, the name at that time for the highest honor in Girl Scouting, equivalent to the Boy Scouts' Eagle Scout, despite contracting polio at age eight and in a full-body cast until making a full recovery at age 12. She graduated from Salem High School in 1955, attended Kent State University, and married Bob Montgomery in Salem in 1962. They moved to San Diego in 1962, where Bob was employed as an Aerospace Engineer by General Dynamics to work on the Atlas Missile. Her son Craig was born in 1966. They then moved to Houston, where Bob worked for GE on the Apollo moon landing missions, then to Seattle to work on the 747 for Boeing, and then for GE on the Alaska oil pipeline. He passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in 1975.Marcia fell in love with and, in 1977, married Lee Bodenhamer, from Bisbee, Arizona, who lived in San Diego and was employed by Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical and later by Northrop Grumman Corp. as an Electrical Design Engineer. They resided in San Diego in their beautiful home in Clairemont until her passing.Marcia excelled in arts/crafts and decorating, and loved entertaining, road trips and animals, especially her and Craig's cockapoo Dusty, and later their toy poodle Misty. Marcia will always be remembered for her love of friends and family and her faith in God.Marcia is survived by her husband Lee Bodenhamer, son Craig Montgomery and his fianc Kathleen Arnold. She is also survived by Bob Montgomery's two sisters Anne Vaughn and Linda Montgomery Palmer and their families, and Lee's nephews Richard and Robert Bodenhamer and their families.



