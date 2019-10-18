|
|
Marcia Jessie Lasher April 3, 1936 - September 30, 2019 CARLSBAD Marcia Jessie Lasher, age 83, a longtime resident of Carlsbad, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, after a heroic battle against breast cancer. She was born to the late George Marshall Elberson and Emma Elinor (Emmie) McMillan on April 3,1936.Marcia graduated from Ruidoso High School before marrying Jerry Valentine Lasher (1934-2016), her husband of 60 years, in 1956.Over the years, Marcia became involved in many charitable and social activities, including the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the Overseas Officers Wives, the and The North San Diego County Genealogical Society.After raising five children, Marcia remained very active. She decided to take up running and ran several marathons as well as other road races where she often took home awards for her age group. She began coaching first time marathoners through the organization San Diego Fit (now In Motion Fit), where she helped start a North County chapter. She maintained friendships with many of the runners she coached and started a casual group, the Buccaneer Beach Bums, that has been meeting to walk or run every Saturday morning for over 20 years.Marcia was also a dedicated volunteer at In Motion Events, where she helped organize and stage running races throughout Southern California. This included volunteering several years for the Carlsbad Marathon, where she served as Information/Volunteer Check-In Coordinator as well as other roles.Throughout her life, Marcia sewed and created crafts, which ultimately led to quilting and this became her passion. She began teaching quilting workshops for Quilt-In-A-Day and then authored a book, "Scrap Quilt." Marcia taught many of her friends and family, including all ten grandkids, how to make a quilt.Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Marcia's delight. She always found time to meet for lunch or have people over for well-hosted dinners. This included friends she made around the country as a Marine wife. Her husband's diverse duty stations took her and the growing family across the country multiple times.Marcia is survived by her five children, Valerie Knippschild, Roxane Rollins, Geri-Lynn Lasher, Donna Mays and William Lasher, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, plus a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Marcia requested that her ashes be scattered in an intimate burial at sea not far from her home.The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her and supported the family during her last months of illness. For those who have known Marcia over the years, a celebration of life is to be held on October 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Please contact a family member if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the hospice organization of your choice or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019