Obituary Condolences Flowers Marcial Crucillo Sarmiento October 13, 1924 - June 5, 2019 Rancho Peasquitos Marcial Crucillo Sarmiento, 94 of Rancho Peasquitos, San Diego, California passed away peacefully in his home on June 5, 2019, with his family at his side.He was born on October 13, 1924 in Mendez, Cavite, Philippines. He was the third of five siblings born to the marriage of Ruperto Sarmiento and Perpetua Crucillo.He was preceded to glory by his parents; his brothers Rosendo, Nicasio and Cipriano; and his sister Buenaventurada Sarmiento Ortiz.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Aurora Topacio Sarmiento; his children Juliette Topacio Sarmiento (m. Harold Suan), Melinda Sarmiento Bender (m. Daniel Bender), Sherry Ann Sarmiento (m. Miguel Madrid), Marc Christopher Sarmiento (m. Marsha Ferguson), Matthew Rosendo Sarmiento (m. Edward Ramos), Ronnie Steve Sarmiento (m. Teresa Ordonez); and his grandchildren Nicolette Paige Sarmiento, Aaron Michael Sarmiento, Madison Reese Sarmiento, and Hailey Abigail Sarmiento.On July 3, 1946, Marcial enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Naval Station, Subic Bay, Philippines. In the Navy, he was known by two nicknames, "Sam" and "Mars." He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was stationed at U.S. Naval Station Subic Bay, Philippines; aboard the U.S.S. Miller (DD 535) home ported at Newport, Rhode Island; aboard the U.S.S. General G.M. Randal (TAP 115), home ported in San Francisco, California; aboard the U.S.S. Ponchatoula (AO-148) home ported at Honolulu, Hawaii; at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pt. Mugu, California; at the U.S. Naval Torpedo Station Keyport, Washington; and finally at the Navy Regional Finance Center, San Diego, California.He was awarded several medals, including the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal; WW II Victory Medal; two National Defense Service Medals; six Good Conduct Medals; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; and a Meritorious Unit Commendation. Because of his speed and prowess with numbers and calculations, Marcial was called by his shipmates and superiors as the "Human Computer." He also had a bold and beautiful writing style, both print and cursive.On March 16, 1970, after 24 years of honorable service, Marcial had attained the rank of Senior Chief (E-8, DKCS) and was honorably retired. Upon retirement, he was transferred to Fleet Reserve at the Naval Station, San Diego, California He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #837, San Diego, and Filipino American Veterans Association, San Diego.After military retirement, Sam became a U.S. federal civil service employee in the Public Affairs Office, U.S. Naval Station, 32nd Street, San Diego, and retired after 20 years of faithful service.He then became a licensed agent and broker for several life insurance and mutual funds companies for the next 30 years. Marcial was the family "chauffer" for his children until each learned how to drive, and he continued as the designated driver for his wife until his hospitalization at age 93.In his lifetime, Marcial was a "jack-of-all-trades" and enjoyed many hobbies, notably shore fishing, still and movie photography, recording and listening to music on his reel-to-reel recorder, and growing and harvesting fruit and vegetables from his backyard.He was the master chef of "egg-rice" ("silog"), which all of his children learned how to make, and his grandchildren enjoyed immensely.Over the last 30 years, Marcial traveled with his wife around the world regularly as "cruisers" to countries in Central America, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Europe, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Asia, the South Pacific, and the Pacific Northwest. He was an avid fan of professional and collegiate basketball, baseball, and football. Marcial also loved playing Mahjong. At family gatherings, he played with his children and grandchildren. He usually won, too.Viewing on June 30, 2019 and July 1 at El Camino Mortuary, San Diego. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 13541 Stoney Creek Road, San Diego, California, on July 2 at 10:00 am.Burial will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, California, on July 2 at 1:00 pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries