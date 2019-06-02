|
|
Margaret A. Peggy' Cahill March 29, 1936 - May 29, 2019 San Diego Margaret Ann Cahill was born in the Bronx, New York on March 29, 1936 and passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved wife and mother was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Patrick Cahill, by 49 years, and survived by her 10 children, Sheila Farmer (husband Dave), Vincent, Michael, Patrick, Margaret, Eugene (wife Charity), Thomas (wife Elaine), Stephen, Brian (wife Hilary) and Eileen Shattuck (husband Jeremy), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, siblings Daniel Sorahan (late), Bernard Sorahan (late) and Mary Quinn (late), and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked for San Diego City Schools 20+ years. Peggy was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and family. Funeral Services are being handled by Featheringill Mortuary. Rosary June 3rd at 7:00pm, and Mass June 4th at 10:00am, both at St. Columba Church. Reception at church and interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 2 to June 3, 2019