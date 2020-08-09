Margaret Ann Maggie' Brett

February 15, 1932 - July 25, 2020

San Diego

On Saturday, July 25th, 2020 Margaret Ann (Maggie) Brett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.Maggie was born on February 15, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. She was oldest of the three children of her parents, John and Margaret Brett. With her brother Bob and sister Mary, they all shared the joys of growing up in the Los Angeles area. Maggie attended parochial schools that provided the basis of a strong Catholic faith that comforted her throughout her long life. At age 18, she met and soon married John Barrow. Maggie and John raised six children, daughters Gail Janes (Ron), Catherine Barrow (Jim Carr), Cara Ferguson (Tom), Monica Belisle (John) and her sons James Barrow (Denise) and Brett Barrow (Debbie). John was enlisted in the Navy and the family moved often, living in picturesque places such as Okinawa and Alaska before finally settling in San Diego in 1965. With John's long deployments, Maggie became an expert at taking care of the family, donning many hats from homemaker to financial manager. As the children grew and moved out, Maggie remarried to Wayne Adamson. They loved to travel and spend time in our local deserts. After raising her children she started a career at the DMV where she made many lifelong friends before her retirement. After retirement she developed a love of quilting and was an avid participant at her local gym, where she went weekly up into her 80's.The onset of the Brett family reunions in 1986 brought together Maggie, her siblings, children and many nieces and nephews for celebrations of family and their Irish heritage. Maggie was an Irish citizen and inspired many of her nieces and nephews to apply for their Irish citizenship. These many family gatherings, including the Christmas celebration at her house every year, were the most treasured events that Maggie loved. You could not keep her away from any chance to gather or travel with her family!Maggie was predeceased by her husband Wayne and her son Jimmy. She is survived by the five remaining children, three step-children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2020, at St. Columba Catholic Church, 3327 Glencolum Drive, at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Father Joe's Villages.



