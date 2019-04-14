Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Goss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Ann Goss

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Ann Annie' Goss May 17, 1932 - March 22, 2019 Escondido Margaret Ann Goss ("Annie") passed away peacefully in the presence of family on March 22, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1932 at the old Quintard Hospital in San Diego to Dr. Charles John and Helen Margaret Falk, a professor and a nurse. Her early education was in San Diego and La Jolla. She also attended high school in Munich, Germany, when her father was asked to play a role in the creation of new schools in Germany after World War II. Annie graduated from Hoover High School in 1950. At her home, there is a coveted picture of Annie as a cheerleader from her days at Hoover. Annie attended San Diego State University where she was in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She transferred to Occidental College where she received her degree in 1954. She liked to tell stories about waiting tables in Yosemite and climbing Half Dome during summer breaks. Annie was a difference maker. All who encountered her in life felt lucky. The outpouring of love after her passing was reflective of her impact on people's lives. Whether it was being named "Teacher of the Year" her first year teaching first grade, being a team mom for a sports team, joining the PTA for every school her children attended, being the alumni President for Pi Beta Phi in San Diego, or her most recent membership with the Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary, Annie shared her grace throughout the community. Annie was a big sports fan, and loved her Tai Chi classes and walking weekly with her neighbors and friends. Most important to her was family. She made every member feel special in their own way. Annie was a one of a kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Annie is survived by her daughter, Kim Titus (Steve), and son, Kent Goss (Susan). She has five grandchildren (Brittney, Drew, Travis, Tyler and Molly), and two great-grandchildren (Hank and James). She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Goss, who was the love of her life. Their first date was when Annie was 18 years old. They were married for 56 years. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Alessio. A celebration of life for Annie will be held on April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (Azalea II), 5951 Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to: Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary North County Unit (www.rchanorthcounty.org or checks should be made payable to: RCHA North County Unit, c/o Karry McDannald, 29963 Anthony Rd., Valley Center, CA 92082). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019