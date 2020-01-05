Home

Margaret Constance Dillon

Margaret Constance Dillon Obituary
Margaret Constance Dillon May 5, 1931 - December 13, 2019 La Jolla Margaret Constance (Salerno) Dillon, age 88, of La Jolla, California, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Connie was born May 5, 1931.She was a tenured professor at SDSU for 30 plus years in the nursing program, where she was co-Director and Professor Coordinator of Child Health Nursing. She was a co-author of the leading text book for maternal and child health care nursing. In her retirement, she continued to research child development with a focus on abuse and neglect. She was an active community philanthropist throughout her life. As well as her academic and community contributions, she enjoyed being an avid golfer.She leaves behind her 2 sisters, Mary and Eleanor; 4 children, David, Paul, Mary Ann, and Diane; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; sons-in-law, Magnus and Sterling, and 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Jonathon, Matthew, and Olivia. A celebration of life for Connie will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mary, Star of the Sea, 7713 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
