|
|
Margaret Donnell Nelson March 30, 1940 - February 2, 2020 El Cajon Margaret Donnell Nelson, age 79, of El Cajon, CA, formerly of Greenville, passed away at midnight on Sunday, February 2, at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, CA. Margaret Ann Donnell, the daughter of H. Denny Donnell and Faith Corson Donnell, was born on March 30, 1940, in Vandalia, IL. Margaret grew up in the Donnell Funeral Home and attended Central and Inglis schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1958. She attended SIU in Carbondale and then the Alton Beauty School, where she became a beauty operator. Margaret worked in Chicago for a time. In 1964, she helped her brother Denny and family drive to Berkley, CA, where their second daughter was born 7 days after arrival. Margaret then moved to San Diego, where she met her husband-to-be.Margaret and Anthony A. Forchette were united in marriage in San Diego on June 13, 1965. Tony and Margaret owned and opened the California State License Service, with Tony teaching and Margaret serving as Financial Officer and Secretary. In 1971, the business was incorporated and Margaret worked for over 50 years before her retirement in 2015. Margaret and Tony are the parents of their two children who survive: Nicholas A. Forchette of Hugo, MN, and Lora Forchette Brown of El Cajon, and one great-great-granddaughter, Miya Marcy.Margaret and James C. Nelson were united in marriage on December 2, 1995, in El Cajon and have enjoyed almost 25 years together. Jim survives as do his three children, Lynne Ellen (Ted) Harty of Cape Coral, FL, Marcus (Beth) Nelson of Long Prairie, MN, and Pendra (Ed) Bell of Methuen, MA. Margaret is also survived by her two siblings, Dr. H. Denny Donnell Jr. MD and wife Martha of Columbia, MO, and William E. Donnell and wife Shirley of Greenville.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Denny and Faith Donnell, and her daughter-in-law, Anne Forcchette.Marge, as she was known in California, had a very active life running an antique shop for several years after her father's death. She was also an active member of the El Cajon Valley Host Lions Club. Please direct all donations to be made to the El Cajon Valley Lions Foundation c/o Paul Tremblay, PO Box 1087, El Cajon, CA 92022.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020