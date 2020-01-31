|
Margaret Peggy' Duffield June 11, 1943 - January 13, 2020 Vista Peggy passed peacefully January 13, 2020, at home with husband Gary, of 52 years, at her side, after an 18 month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was 76. Peggy is also survived by sons, Steven (Cara) and David (Elizabeth), and their children, Laura and Christopher (Steven), and Benjamin and Sara (David). Peggy has three brothers, Dick (Anne, Portland, OR), Rob (Jolene, Wilmington, NC), and Bill (Tony, Manila, Philippines), along with many nieces and nephews.Born in Evanston, IL, and raised in upstate NY and Huntington, WV, Peggy graduated from Marshall University with a degree in elementary education. She taught school in Indiana, Moreno Valley, and Vista, including many years as a 4th grade teacher at Bobier Elementary. Peggy received numerous honors and recognitions over the years for her contributions as a teacher and volunteer in Vista schools. After retiring, Peggy volunteered with Operation Hope in Vista, where she tutored kids whose families were going through difficult transitions. She was especially passionate about teaching children to read. When not teaching, Peggy enjoyed gardening, collecting succulents, quilting, and desert and beach camping, but not cooking.Peggy and Gary met in Riverside in May, 1967, and were married that December. They moved to Vista in 1971. She was an unusually outstanding mother to their two sons, and temporarily quit working when the boys were growing up, so she could volunteer in their classrooms and always be there when they got home.Peggy especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and immediate family, and she was really, really appreciative of friendships and support over the past few months from neighbors and longtime friends, including Gary's Kiwanis family.A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 490 S. Melrose Dr. in Vista. In lieu of flowers, Peggy asked that her friends remember Operation Hope -Vista, Inc., a family shelter and charitable organization in Vista. (EIN 57-1214920).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020