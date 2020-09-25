Margaret E. Jackman

June 9, 1925 - February 8, 2020

San Diego

Margaret joined her beloved husband, Johnny, in heaven on February 8, 2020.She was born in Buckeye, Arizona on June 9th, 1925, a treasured member of the amazing Makin family. Margaret grew up with six siblings theirs a life filled with love and adventure. Her interest in genealogy began while researching a high school project, and continued throughout her life. Early efforts involved many vacation moments visiting graveyards while Johnny waited patiently (and the kids less so). Armed with this love of family lore, Margaret became the historian and chief storyteller, and she was never without a willing audience young and old.At the close of World War II, Margaret enrolled in the last class of the US Cadet Nurse Corps at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, graduating in 1948, as an RN, where she also met her Johnny. Luckily the war had ended, so she never had to enter the army, although she did work during the polio epidemic in Phoenix, and at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, once she moved to California. Margaret and Johnny moved to San Diego in 1954, settling in Linda Vista, and creating a home filled with love, joy, and gratitude, which they shared not only with their growing family, but also with all who entered. Margaret remained enthusiastic about all of her endeavors sewing, crocheting, quilting, painting (all signed "Margo"), and cake-decorating (which resulted in many beautiful wedding cakes). From 1955, a faithful and active member of Holy Family Parish, Margaret sang in the choir and belonged to the Altar and Rosary society.Margaret's always cheerful voice, positive attitude and love of life will remain with the family she leaves behind her sister, JoAnne VanLiere, her children, Deborah, John (Kim), Mark (Kathy), Tim (Charon Ann), and Saundra Rice (Paul), 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews.Our thanks go to all of Margaret's neighbors during the past years for their support and assistance.Margaret's famous motto:"It's the happy way to share"is something that everyone who knew her heard, and knew she was correct.Thank you for sharing your life with us you leave us with unmeasurable happy loving memories that we will treasure forever. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Private inurnment at Ft. Rosecrans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sharp HospiceCare would be welcomed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store