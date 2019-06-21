|
Margaret E. Peggy' Leggett July 28, 1922 - December 29, 2018 San Diego Margaret Leggett loved life and shared her naturally upbeat attitude with everyone. She joined the Navy Nurse Reserve Corps in 1944 after two of her brothers were killed in World War II. She retired in 1968 as a Lt. Commander, worked as a nurse for decades afterward and supported many charities. Survivors include her niece Doreen Escher, nephew William Leggett, sister-in-law Barbara, grandnephew Caleb, grandniece Autumn, and many friends. Services will be held Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. at El Camino Memorial's Sorrento Valley Chapel.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 21, 2019