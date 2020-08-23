Margaret Elaine Bryan

June 3, 1925 - August 16, 2020

Lakeside

Margaret was born in La Mesa and graduated from Grossmont High, where she met her husband of 70 years, Sam Bryan.Margaret devoted her life to taking care of their four children, providing a home full of love and laughter, a garden full of food, and closets full of homemade clothes. She devoted her services to the First United Methodist Church of El Cajon and served as president of the women's group.Margaret lived by the Golden Rule and taught by example. She loved walking her dog and feeding the ducks at Lindo Lake under the blue skies of Lakeside that she called home. Margaret passed away peacefully at home with family holding her hand and her dog at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, and will be buried next to him at Greenwood Mortuary in a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later time.Margaret is survived by her four children: Earl Bryan (Karen), Harold Bryan (Jackie), Diana Baker (Joffre), and Sandy Terry (Gary), ten grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.Donations honoring her can be made to the San Diego Humane Society or the Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store