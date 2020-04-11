|
Margaret Ellen Peggy' Page April 21, 1934 - March 12, 2020 San Diego Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Page, age 86, died at her home with Archer, her husband of 65 years, and her children at her side. Born in Ft. Wayne IN, raised in Kendalville, Indiana, on the family farm and later in an apartment over the Cox Market owned by her parents Ursell and Madge Cox. She was a Pastor/Shepherd who loved God, His Spirit, and His Son Jesus. She earned a "Master of Divinity" degree at age 60. She was Associate Pastor/Choir Director at Rolando UMC. She used the gifts of the Spirit to love on God's people in ministries like The Order of St. Luke, Walk to Emmaus, the Christian Ashram, Prayer and Healing Camp, and the Methodist Lay Witness Mission. She was a member of North Clairemont United Methodist Church since 1968 where she directed the choir, led Bible study, spoke at events, and worked with youth. She loved to travel, camping at the beach, traveling with longtime church friends to Jerusalem, the Mideast, and England. She loved to sketch and paint images of God's works. She is survived by her husband Archer and Sister Patricia, her 4 children David, Catherine, Linda, and Barbara, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020