Margaret Kathleen Odegard

March 17, 1950 - August 4, 2020

Poway

Kathy (Margaret) was born in Adak, Alaska. One of five daughters born to Dorothy and Alec Dunn, she and her family were among the first civilians that lived at Point Barrow (now known as Utqiagvik), north of the Arctic Circle. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Pauline and Marilyn. She is survived by Richard, her husband of 38 years, sons Michael & Dezi and daughter Alexis, as well as her sisters Larrie and Susan. She also leaves behind numerous extended family, all their lives enriched for having known her. Kathy worked in the hospitality industry for most of her life, and was exceptional at helping others. She was active in the 1988 America's cup race; first as a volunteer and later as a paid employee. Her love of the water led to catamaran and whitewater rafting adventures. She loved the outdoors, including camping, kayaking, and family trips. She had a wonderful and welcoming personality and made friends with everyone she met. Within minutes of meeting her, you were laughing and smiling right along with her. She had a true love for children and animals and was always wanting to provide and care for both. She was a remarkable person, truly one-of-a-kind. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held next year for family and friends to gather to remember Kathy, (August 2021). Details will follow, and all that can attend are welcome.



