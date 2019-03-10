Margaret Peggy' Langer October 29, 1919 - January 19, 2019 Encinitas Margaret Amison Langer "Peggy" passed away on January 19, 2019, from natural causes. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Laura and Albert Amison, they moved to San Diego in 1945. She met her husband Otto in 1946 then married in 1947; and celebrated their 60th anniversary before Otto's death in 2007. In 2015, Peggy moved to assisted living at Atria Senior Living (North) in Encinitas where she lived with her kitty "Toot". There she made many friends, both fellow residents, and the wonderful caregivers and staff who she charmed with her beautiful smile and happy disposition.We would like to thank everyone who made Mom's life so full and took such good care of her after Otto passed. Theresa Briley, the staff of Bridge Hospice was so helpful for the last several months, and special thanks go to the wonderful staff at Atria North who all loved her and always looked out for her.Preceded in death by her husband Otto, she leaves two children, Marcia Priest (Don Cowgill) and Mark Langer (Maudy), and grandchildren, Melissa and Matthew Langer.The family is holding a Celebration of Peggy's life on March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Mark Langer's home in Cardiff with lunch following. Please contact Marcia at [email protected] or 760-420-6016 for additional details. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/encinitas-ca/margaret-langer-8134084 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary