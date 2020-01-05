|
Margaret Peggy' Lounsberry August 21, 1920 - December 5, 2019 La Jolla Margaret "Peggy" Lounsberry died December 5, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born August 21, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to Nell (Huckins) and William Atkinson. Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Arcadia, California. She grew up there with her parents and sister, Elma (Bullock), next door to her beloved grandparents, William Walker Atkinson and Margaret (Black). Peggy was especially close with her grandfather, a lawyer by profession who became one of the most influential and prolific metaphysical authors of the early 20th century. His philosophies on the power of the mind to transform one's mind, body, and life were an incredible influence on Peggy and carried her through her life. She married Bob Dunlap in 1937 and their daughter, Carol, was born. During that time, she worked at the historic Santa Anita Racetrack as one of the only female bookkeepers. She later moved to San Diego and married Bill Rieff and in 1944 their daughter, Susie, was born. Peggy and Bill settled in Point Loma and she worked as a real estate broker and secretary. Peggy was a talented artist, a founding member of the Children's Hospital Auxiliary, an early member of the Kona Kai, and an active member at the San Diego Yacht Club. In addition to frequent sailing adventures, Peggy and Bill spent a momentous year touring Europe in a VW camper van. Peggy was widowed in 1973 until she met "Mr. Wonderful," Jack Lounsberry, in 1983. They married in 1985 and settled in La Jolla. They enjoyed extraordinary adventures traveling the world together, and loved visiting Hawaii twice each year, surfing and enjoying the aloha life. When they weren't traveling, they spent many days at Windansea where Jack was a well-known surfer. Peggy's adventurous spirit and love for life inspired everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Carol Moore (Mike) and Susie LaDow (Steve), her six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren, and all of her extended family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020