1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Lucille Roulette May 7, 1924 - April 15, 2019 SAN DIEGO Margaret Lucille Roulette, loving mother of two and great-grandmother to an adored and admiring many, died April 15 at the age of 94 in Encinitas, California, while under the care of the remarkable people staffed at Silverado Memory Care.On May 7, 1924, Marge was born in Miami, Arizona to parents Agnes and Cyril Irving. Marge spent her youth cultivating a host of lifelong friendships while attending Grant Elementary School and then Point Loma High. Working hard towards a good education was important to Marge, demonstrated by the fact that she attended and graduated from Stanford University. Eager to explore all aspects of further education, Marge pledged Pi Beta Phi sorority, where, at some point, she was set up to go on a blind date with Robert (Bob) Sparling Roulette. Successful date behind them, Marge and Bob were later married in Stanford's campus chapel, after which they returned south together to settle in San Diego. Marge and Bob went on to have two children: Robin and Ryan, each of whom also married and further expanded the family with four grandchildren. Witnessing Jason, Robert, Anna and Julie grow into adulthood would later prove to be Marge's greatest joy in life. Driven by Marge, the Roulette family maintained an active social lifeparties on Mission Bay were filled with contagious laughter. Marge often engaged in a little "friendly competition" on the numerous golf courses and tennis courts that pepper San Diego County. During the war she drove a forklift on the Navy Pier. Aunt Josephine Irving instilled in Marge the familial wanderlust to travel to other countries and explore their cultures. She joined her husband on his own adventures, each designed and catered to serve Bob's life-long passion and hobby: sport-fishing! A healthy balance of work and civic responsibility were important to Marge, prompting her involvement in numerous organisations over the years. This service ranged from donating her time to Junior League and the Thursday Club, to providing scholarships through the ARCS Foundation. Marge served on various corporate boards over the years; there she gathered a wealth of experience that in 1976 would prove significant, upon her husband's death. Marge assumed his seat on the WD-40's board of directors and served as an active member for twenty-two years. Marge will be remembered for her intelligence, generosity, kindness and most of all, her great sense of humor. We would like to thank the great staff at Silverado Memory Care, in Encinitas. Her nurses, Curtis, Londai, Natalie and Lucas, her caregivers, Magali, Lena and Alma were so kind and loving. The Silverado Hospice staff of Tim, Beth, Tianyou and Shawn gave her a smooth landingShe leaves behind her two children: Robin Roulette, and Ryan (Melissa) Roulette. Her siblings Marion Barry and Judge J. Lawrence (Fran) Irving. Her grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Emsley, Anna (Tanner Kortman) Emsley-Roulette, Robert Roulette, and Julie (Dane) Perlee and her six great-grandchildren. "In lieu of flowers", donations may be made to the YMCA Camp Marston of San Diego County. 3708 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123. A celebration of her life is planned on a future date this summer. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019