My condolences to the Cully Family. I worked with Peggy several decades ago at the Newport Beach Police Department. She was indeed known as "Mom" by many of the people there. Over cocktails with a few of the guys, she would readily admit she embraced the moniker. Peggy mentored many people over the years positively influencing their lives utilizing her intellect, charm and humor. She was NEVER bashful about correcting individual's grammar or inappropriate language, but of course tactfully and diplomatically. There were many transfers and rotations within the organization; however, I noticed one constant - people that worked with Peggy were always drawn back for visits. I personally tried to stop by each morning to see her beautiful smile and exchange a witticism or two or three. Peggy was unique. I feel privileged to have known her and I am sorry for your loss. Wayne Connolly

