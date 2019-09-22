|
|
Margaret Mary Peggy' Carroll Eldridge July 2, 1949 - September 1, 2019 Ocean Beach Margaret Mary "Peggy" Carroll Eldridge, 70, of San Diego, California died September 1, at Scripps Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family, following a brief illness.Born July 2, 1949, in New York City, she was the eldest daughter of Joan (Nielsen) and Thomas J. Carroll and spent her childhood in Berwyn, PA. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy high school in Bryn Mawr, PA, she attended Barat College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, IL. After college, Peggy spent time on the East Coast in New York, Philadelphia, and Virginia, but Ocean Beach in San Diego is the place she called home for decades. It was there that she met friends who were like family and where she enjoyed gardening, art collecting, swimming, and taking walks on the beach with her dogs. For many years, Peggy was a bookkeeper in the payroll department at San Diego Transit and outside of work, enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and Hawaii. Thoughtful and generous, she cared deeply for friends and family and the well-being of people from all walks of life and gave on their behalf. Her impish smile and playful laugh will be remembered by those who loved her for years to come.She will be eternally loved and missed by her children, Leah Joan Eldridge, and Christopher Carroll, of San Diego. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duren Eldridge; her parents, Joan (Nielsen) and Thomas J. Carroll, and her brother, Christopher Carroll. She is survived by her sisters, Moira and Joann; and brothers, Thomas, Michael, and Neil, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A memorial service celebrating her life was held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Saratoga Ave., San Diego, CA 92107. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions in her memory to St Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your local Meals on Wheels.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019