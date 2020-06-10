Margaret Mary Peg' Reilly October 21, 1933 - May 30, 2020 Oceanside Margaret Mary Reilly (Mullen) was called home to be with the Heavenly Father on May 30th. She passed peacefully in her home with family at her side. Margaret was born in Boston, MA on October 21, 1933 to Francis and Margaret Mullen. She was the third of five children and was lovingly referred to as Sisty' by her parents and siblings. She grew up in the Back Bay and Beacon Hill neighborhoods of Boston and enjoyed family time at the Commons.Margaret attended Holy Trinity School and Cathedral High School before earning a Bachelor's degree in accounting and a Master's degree in Education from Boston College. She worked as an accountant for Liberty Mutual Insurance and in the chancery of the archdiocese of Boston.Margaret met Edmund Ed' Reilly in high school and they married in 1957. They started their family soon after being married and lived throughout the U.S. during Ed's military career. They settled in Oceanside, CA in 1972 when Ed was stationed at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. After losing her husband, Peg battled and beat cancer twice while serving as the matriarch of a growing family. Peg resumed her teaching career and retired after more than 30 years with the Oceanside Unified School District where she spent most of her time at San Luis Rey Elementary School. She was well known for her work in the computer lab and was fondly referred to by faculty, staff, and students as the "Gummi" lady for the way she rewarded good behavior with gummy bears.Peg loved God and country and working with those in need. She was a parishioner at San Luis Rey Mission for 45 years. Peg loved walking everywhere she could, reading mystery novels, solving crosswords, knitting, solitaire, and playing rummy with family. She loved her dogs and was especially fond of feeding hummingbirds in her yard.Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Edmund, siblings Francis and Michael Mullen and Marie Belleville, grandson Bryant Reilly, and great-grandchildren Alexie Jones and Zeke Ussher. She is survived by her brother Thomas (Barbra) Mullen and children, Tara Reilly, Terence (Alba) Reilly, Catherine (Clifford) Johnson, Sean Reilly, and Michael (Sandra) Reilly, along with 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Visitation June 11 from 4:00pm 8:00pm at Eternal Hills in Oceanside (Rosary prayer at 6:00pm). Funeral service will be at the Mission San Luis Rey Parish on June 26 in Oceanside followed by burial at Eternal Hills Cemetery.All are encouraged to attend a celebration of Peg's life which will be held later this year please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Brother Benno's in Oceanside (www.brotherbenno.org) "Help those who are in front of you!"
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.