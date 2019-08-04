|
Margaret Peggy' Mock October 17, 1934 - July 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Peggy Mock of San Diego passed away peacefully at home at the age of 84 with her family by her side. She had a kind heart, strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor and always put friends and family first.After her marriage in Detroit in 1958, she moved to join her husband, John R. Mock in San Diego where they started their family and John continued his architectural career.Her parents, Catherine and James Keeley were originally from Ireland. They had three daughters, Del, Kay and the youngest, Peggy. She will always be remembered for her love of the family, her faith and her Irish heritage. She was a loving wife and companion to John for 61 years. She is survived by her loving husband, John and their five children, Dennis (Lynn) Mock, Karen (Dennis) Becker, Norine (Robert) Kjolsing, Brian (Samantha) Mock, Kevin (Alison) Mock. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Eric, Jason, Ryan, Sean, Erin, Matthew, Michael, Caitlin, Madison, Rielly, Sloane and Clare.Peg was a caring mother, grandmother and homemaker to her large family. Her mother, Catherine lived with the family until the age of 96. She shared Irish traditions like baking soda bread and stories. Peg became involved in the St. Therese Mothers Guild, ICF and Parish Council. Later she was involved with the Ladies Guild of St. Vincent De Paul. Most of all she enjoyed working with John's firm Hendrick and Mock Architects.In retirement, Peg and John enjoyed traveling and cruising together and with close friends as well as visiting out of town relatives. One unforgettable tour with fellow parishioners, included stays in Fatima and Lourdes. Through her life, Peg enjoyed sewing, crafts and bridge, but her true loves were her family life and devoted faith.A memorial mass will be held August 9, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Del Cerro. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Father Joe's Village of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019