Margaret P. Peg' McGillen March 20, 1925 - June 30, 2019 Daly City With sadness and loving hearts we say farewell till we meet again to our dearest mother, Margaret Patricia McGillen nee MaGuire, known affectionately as Peg, born March 20, 1925, in Jamaica Plain, MA, died June 30, 2019.When Peg was growing up, she found inspiration in the support of her Irish Pa and Ma. From her father she gained a quiet contentment, and her mother taught her feminine strength and Irish fay. Peg adored reading and her loving family. During her twenties she expanded her independent nature with her sister Alice when they both passed the civil service exam with flying colors to gain jobs in bookkeeping. This provided funds for dinners out; though small-framed lassies, they had ferocious appetites. When Peg met John McGillen at a dance mixer, he picked up the dinner tab for a double meal Peg ordered on their first date. John, so impressed with her appetite and close family, married Peg in 1953.Peg and John raised a family of six children, each of whom she loved immensely and uniquely. Along with her husband and children, Peg also cherished libraries, Shakespeare, her Garden Club, butterscotch, baseball (Go Red Sox), and her totem, the wise old owl. Peg had a wicked good intelligent insight, abundance of motherly comfort, warm smile, openness, and sparkling hazel eyes.As Peg's wisdom would remind us, her passing was a welcoming of those she meets in Heaven. At Heaven's gate are her parents, Patrick and Mary Keenan Maguire, husband, John, son, Jack, brothers, John and Jimmy McLaughlin (sister-in-law May), and sisters, Rita Kublerand, Alice Hunt. She is survived by her children, Jill McGillen, Paul McGillen, Maureen (Bill) Thielen, Kathy McGillen, Patty (Mark) Meckler; grandchildren, Monique McGillen, Jake and Lucy Meckler; great-grandson, Tristan McGillen; sister-in-law, Helen Driscoll, and several nieces and nephews in the Boston area.Peg's family will always remember how she opened their hearts through her unconditional love and kindness. Generous thoughts and deeds by those whose lives she touched will be a remembrance of her sweet spirit and lasting gifts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019