Margaret P. West 1920 - 2019 Rancho Bernardo A lifelong Californian and retired teacher, Margaret West passed away September 8 at the age of 99. Born in Berkeley, Margaret Patricia Pine grew up in Morgan Hill, a small farming town where her dad was the high school government teacher, principal and later superintendent. After graduating from high school, she attended San Jos State College and then completed her degree in English at Cal. After Pearl Harbor, she volunteered for service in the WACs, serving from 1943-1945, primarily recruiting in the South. She was one of 53 female World War II veterans featured in Peg Trout's 2008 book "Sisters in War." After the war, she began her career as a high school English teacher. With money tight, she dyed her Army uniforms to wear in her student teaching. She taught at schools in Upland and Los Angeles County while completing a master's at USC. In the early 1950s, she moved to San Diego to teach at San Diego High. In 1954, she married realtor (later attorney) Joel West at First Presbyterian Church. Sharing a love of bridge and ballroom dancing, the couple lived in Del Mar and Serra Mesa before moving to Point Loma in 1962. After moving away, the couple and their two children returned to Point Loma in 1967, and Margaret accepted a position at Clairemont High, where she retired in 1983 as head of the special education department. She was very active in the first 30 years of retirement, volunteering at Traveler's Aid, judging plays for the San Diego Playgoers Series, and as a reading volunteer for local elementary schools. She and Joel resumed playing bridge, and were active at the Institute for Continued Learning at UCSD Extension for more than a decade, where she served as vice president. In 2001, she moved to Casa de las Companas in Rancho Bernardo. At Casa, she served as Volunteer Activity Director and bridge coordinator. She spent her remaining 18 years as a Casa resident until her passing. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, and her brother. She is survived by her two children, two nieces, one nephew and three grandchildren. Services will be held Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran, 2051 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Special Olympics.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019