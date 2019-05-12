Margaret Ruth. Scharnberg June 10, 1930 - April 22, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Margaret R. Scharnberg passed away at age 88 with family by her side. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret attended Carnegie Tech and married George Scharnberg in 1949. Throughout George's 33 years in the USMC and their 67 years of marriage, Margaret created warmth and security for our family as our transfers stretched from Germany to Hawaii and many points between. As her children, we were lucky to benefit from the loving, selfless, and courageous example she set. Mom loved bridge, sewing, traveling, volunteering, and enjoyed her friends and family. She was our best friend.Margaret was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ruth (Langstaff) James, sister, Marilyn Campbell, infant son, James Robert, and husband, George R. Scharnberg. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Schumacher (CA), Debra LeFevre (TX); grandchildren Victoria Lamb (TX), Sarah Driggs (NY), Phillip LeFevre (TX); great-granddaughters, Vivienne, Devin, Myra Lamb; and brother-in-law, Earl Campbell and family (PA).Margaret's family will gather for a celebration of her life this summer. She will join our dad at Miramar National Cemetery. We appreciate the support from Elizabeth Hospice and the staff at Casa de las Campanas for their loving care. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2019