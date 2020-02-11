Home

Margaret Salas Carrera May 10, 1923 - January 28, 2020 Chula Vista Margaret, 96, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. Born and raised in Chula Vista. She married her love, Marcelo Carrera in 1943 and had 3 children. Margaret was a dedicated employee of the Chula Vista City School District for 30 plus years. She is survived by daughter and son, Rosalia and Fernando; their families, which include 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters Sesaria and Angela. She was predeceased by Marcelo and son Benjamin. Memorial Service will be on February 13th at 11:00am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Chula Vista.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
