Margaret Margy' Toland May 17, 1943 - November 24, 2019 San Diego, CA Margaret Ann (Martin) Toland died peacefully on November 24th surrounded by her loving family. Margy' Ann Martin was born in Evanston, Ill. She attended high school at Marywood High School where she graduated in 1961. Margy later attended the University of San Diego (USD) graduating with a degree in education. She is survived by husband Joseph Anthony Toland Jr., daughters Kathleen Toland and Jennifer Toland Frewer, grandchildren Grace and Hugh Frewer, son-in-law Simon Frewer, brother Tom Martin and sister Mary (Martin) DiTomaso. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X of Jamul (14107 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA) at 10:00am, December 19, 2019, followed by Celebration of Life at Steele Canyon Golf Club (3199 Stonefield Drive, Jamul, CA).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019