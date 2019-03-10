Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Hutler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Turney Hutler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Turney Hutler 1929 - 2019 La Jolla Margaret Hulter wife, mother, family-law attorney and world traveler, died peacefully in her home in La Jolla, California, on February 3rd. She was 89 years old.Margaret was a second-generation Californian born two weeks before the stock market crash in Los Angeles, California. Her father, George Griffin Vodra, was also born in Los Angeles. She was an only child of George and his wife Ruth Lindsey Vodra.In 1948, she entered Stanford University where she graduated with a degree in pre-law after three years. She then attended Stanford Law School at the same time as Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist. She was one of only nine women in her class and graduated after two years. As the legal field was not accepting of women attorneys at the time, the only job she was offered was as a legal secretary in San Francisco. She took this job to pay the rent while doing law work on the side. At this time she met Thomas Turney and they married and moved to San Diego. They had three children, Meg Fried, T. Michael Turney and Christopher Turney. Christopher pre-deceased her in 1990.After working for other attorneys, Margaret decided to venture out on her own, and she opened her own Family Law practice in National City. Many of her cases revolved around Navy divorces, which were common when the men shipped out. One of her cases reached the California Supreme Court and set precedence around the equitable division of a military pension in a divorce and would ultimately be written up in a law journal. Though Governor Reagan nominated Margaret to be a judge, she turned down the opportunity opting to travel the world and retain her practice, which she moved to Mission Valley. This practice brought Margaret tremendous success and led her to be certified as a Family Law Specialist. It was also around this time that she met the love of her life Robert Hulter. They had much in common, especially a love of travel. During their almost 35 years of marriage, they traveled the world and made it to every continent. They shared a love of museums, collecting art, camping and hiking. In the 90s, Margaret and Bob began investing in apartment buildings. They would find distressed properties that had potential. Bob was excellent at leading the refurbishment of the properties. They rode the California rise in property values and by the time of her death they had six apartment buildings in Ramona and Escondido.One of the biggest passions of her long life was education. She was tremendously proud of having attended Stanford University. Margaret and Bob helped several grandchildren and children of friends to attend college. Most of them were the first in their families to attend college. Margaret and Bob were life-long learners. They took advantage of living near UCSD and attended many lectures and programs. Margaret and Bob were also incredibly generous and contributed to numerous charities. A partial list of their favorite charities were the Salk Institute, UCSD, Scripps Research Institute, Stanford, Reed College, , , Shiley Eye Center, UCSD Health Sciences and the of San Diego County. Margaret is survived by her two children, Meg Fried and T. Michael (Debi) Turney and Bob's children, Christine (Ed) Fowler, Karen (Jay) Stanley and Robert (Laurie) Hulter. She is also survived by their combined 15 grandchildren. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019