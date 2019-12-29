|
Margarita Duran June 9, 1920 - December 15, 2019 VISTA Margarita, 99, devoted, wife, mother, sister, and aunt completed her life's journey peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Duran Jordan, two sisters and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Luz, daughter, Alicia and son, Richard.Margarita was born in Mexico on June 9, 1920. At the age of 16 she met her soul mate, Luz, while he was vacationing in Mexico. A week later they were married, returned to California, raised three children and lived life to the fullest. She lived all her married life in Vista.She loved her husband, Luz, and her children with all her heart and soul. She was a loyal friend who brought a smile to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.A Rosary will be conducted Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10 am at St. Francis Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA, immediately following the Mass. Reception at St. Francis after burial.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019