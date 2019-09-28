|
Margie Dean Hattox March 10, 1958 - August 4, 2019 EL CAJON Margie Dean Hattox, 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4,2019 at her home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Kevin Frank Hattox; Loving mother of Desiree Salas (Brent) and Nicholas Duenez (Danielle); Grandmother of Kaleb Salas, Dylan Salas and Jayden Ruiz. She is preceded in death by her father, Perry Rackley, her mother, Shirley Bond, her brother, Billy Rackley and her stepfather, Gene Bond. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Margie was the office manager for Allergy Partners, formerly known as Allergy Associates. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren who she called her "Angels." She was thrilled to know she had her first granddaughter on the way, Aniston Duenez. Margie always had a smile on her face even through the toughest times. She was a very loving and caring person. She never met a stranger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 6365 El Apajo Rd, Rancho Santa Fe, CA on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00am. A lunch will be provided immediately following. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in her memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019