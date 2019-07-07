Margie Wilson November 5, 1950 - June 25, 2019 San Diego Margie Wilson, 68, passed away on June 25, 2019, after a long and spirited battle with late-stage breast cancer. She was born on Nov. 5, 1950, in Pensacola, Florida, to the late Margaret and Richard Carey. A long-time resident of the San Diego area, Margie died peacefully, surrounded by a loving circle of family members. A fighter all her life, Margie maintained a strong and positive attitude in everything she did. As a single mother raising two children, she built a successful 29-year career with San Diego Harbor Excursion, now known as Flagship Cruises & Events, eventually attaining the role of Senior Account Director. One of her proudest achievements was her election as Chapter President (20122013) of the San Diego Chapter of Executive Women International (EWI), of which she had been an active member since 1985. Devoted to her family and her Christian faith, Margie was a proud mother and grandmother, and in that role, she found her greatest joy. She was also an eager world traveler and pursued that passion to ports as far away as New Zealand, to Jerusalem, and to numerous locales in Europe. Her appetite for adventure stayed with her until the end.She is survived by her two children, Jerry and Jennifer; her brother, Richard; her grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and close friends.To support the ongoing fight against the scourge of cancer, Margie asked that her body be donated to UCSD Medical research division. In lieu of a formal funeral, a celebration of Margie's life will be held at a location and time that will be announced to friends and family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to in Margie's' name or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019