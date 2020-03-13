|
|
Margot Washburn November 4, 1935 - March 5, 2020 La Jolla It is with deep regret and sadness that the family of Margot Mary Washburn announces her passing on March 5. Her loving and beautiful spirit has touched so many. She had a really happy life, and treasured her family and her friendships with several local birthday and tennis clubs. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the community of La Jolla. Margot was very proud of her fourth-generation California heritage. She was born on November 4, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA, to Rose Dimond and Winfield Robert McIlvaine of San Francisco (both deceased). As a child, her family moved to Seattle, WA, and she attended Convent of the Sacred Heart Girls Catholic School, Forest Ridge, and Holy Names Academy. She attended college at San Francisco State and majored in Hospitality Services and Business Management. After college, Margot moved with her family to Hawaii, where she started her successful career in the hospitality industry selling travel for a major hotel tour company. At the age of 23, she moved back to San Francisco, where she became the first woman travel executive on the west coast. She opened and managed several travel offices, and also developed and sold travel sales incentive programs to large corporations. Margot met her late husband, Brad, in San Francisco. They were married for 40 years. Together they built a retail furniture businesses in the Sacramento area, and in Reno, NV. Margot managed the stores along with raising her two sons, William and Bradford. She was also the owner and operator of a commercial real estate business until her retirement in 2015. Margot and her family moved to La Jolla in 1978, where she was an active resident in the community until her passing. Volunteerism was a major part of Margot's life since her time in Reno and throughout her 43 years of residency in La Jolla. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno for 10 years, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for 25 years and was a member of the Junior League, Social Services League of La Jolla and the La Jolla Villagers. She remained an active member of the President's Council of Scripps Health until her passing. What made Margot incredibly special was her amazing free spirit of adventure and knowing how to make life fun. Her love for travel took her around the world. Her favorite vacation was a trip to Asia and visiting the Panda preserve with her friend Anne Coleman, and their mutual love with Pandas. She enjoyed memberships at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, La Jolla Country Club, and was a 28-year member serving on the board for the La Jolla Cotillion Club. Margot was the third of four girls in her family. Her sisters were Sheila Pattison (deceased), Beth Benedetti, Seattle, WA, and Robin McIlvaine, Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her two sons, William, San Diego, CA, and Bradford, Ojai, CA; four grandchildren, Chloe, Cameron, Camille and Alexander, and daughters-in-law Michelle and Jeri. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Fund in memory of Margot Washburn has been established at Scripps Health Foundation to benefit Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Donations may be sent by mail to Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020