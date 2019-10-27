|
|
Marguerite Marion Arciga August 11, 1933 - October 6, 2019 San Diego Marion passed away peacefully at the age of 86, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 6th after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.She was born on Aug. 11th 1933 in Bakersfield, California to Jesus and Soledad Bonilla. At the age of three, her father moved the family and relocated to National City to take advantage of a job opportunity, where she attended Central Elementary School, National City Jr. High and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1951.During her high school year, she worked at Cozine's neighborhood market along with her siblings to earn extra money for things high school girls always want, clothes!She soon thereafter, she met her future husband, Joe Raul Arciga, and they married in 1953. Together they raised three children, George, Valerie and David, until his death in 1971.During her lifetime, Marion worked for Home Federal Savings and Loan for several years, Bank of America, Mercy Hospital, and the Presbyterian Crises Center in Golden Hill which provided services and aid to those in need. Following her retirement in 1995, she continued to tirelessly volunteer for the crises center until her illness, and had previously volunteered for many years at Paradise Valley Hospital. She was an avid bowler, enjoying many fun moments, bowling alongside her brothers, Pete and Joe, and sister, Lupe, as well as in an all-women's senior league. She loved to work in her garden with her flowers and plants, crocheting, making several blankets and working the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper, or being the ultimate "lunch lady" always lunching with family or friends. She was a wonderful mother always supportive, very giving, positive and always there when you needed her, helping with Little League Baseball, by being the official scorekeeper, or running the concession stand. But most of all she loved being "Nana" to her grandchildren, Eloisa, Stephen, Joseph and Nelson. Preceded in death by parents, Jesus and Soledad Bonilla; husband, Joe Raul Arciga; son, George S. Arciga, and second husband, Joe Alfred Garcia; brother, William Bonilla, and sister, Lupe Guerra. She is survived by daughter, Valerie Miranda (Juan); son, David Arciga, her four grandchildren, and brothers, Pete Bonilla (Julie), and Joe Bonilla (Monica). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 1 pm in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery with graveside services immediately following. She was a very special lady, who will forever be missed. We love you forever Mom!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019