Mari Truumaa August 5, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Mari Truumaa passed away on August4, 2020. Born August 5, 1938, in Tartu, Estonia and emigrated to the United States in 1950. She attended UCLA and was married to Roy John McGee for 35 years who predeceased her. In 2001, she married Dr. Aare Truumaa and they lived together happily for 10 years until his death. She is survived by her son John McGee and daughter Nancy McGee. Mari's great love was art of all kinds. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Timken Museum of Art.



