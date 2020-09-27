Maria C. Nissley, Ph.D.



San Diego

Maria was born in Los Angeles, California. Her priority was to pursue a high level of education. Along the way she met Lloyd in a flying club. She married Lloyd E. Nissley in 1960. In 1976 earn an MBA degree in Art History at SDSU and after her Ph.D. Lloyd and Maria enjoyed flying their small plane around the US, Mexico and Central American countries.Maria is survived by one of her brothers, Luis Alfonso Gallegos, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. July 17, 1931 - September 8, 2020



