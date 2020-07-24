Maria Dolores Doa Lola' Robledo April 11, 1930 - July 14, 2020 Encinitas Doa Lola immigrated from Monterrey NL, Mexico, to America on February 25, 1957, together with her husband and seven kids with a dream.She began working seasonally in the fields of Santa Rosa and canneries of San Diego. As her family grew, she quickly settled in San Ysidro, and by then, there were 13 kids. As the need kept increasing, her husband thought they should start a business, and officially launched the Tortilleria San Ysidro.Doa Lola loved to cook, especially for her kids, and this operation quickly transformed into a quick-serve Mexican Food restaurant. Within a few short years, Roberto's Taco Shop was born, and the rest is history.Doa Lola moved to Encinitas, where she enjoyed more than 30 years with her children and many grandkids. An avid baseball fan, you could catch Doa Lola enjoying visits to Petco Park to watch her team, the San Diego Padres. She also enjoyed and devoted much time to her blooming, lush garden. Eventually, she made her way to Escondido's southern area, where she enjoyed her golden years with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She is survived by ten sons and daughters, 39 grandkids, 50 great-grandkids, and five great-great-grandkids. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts".



