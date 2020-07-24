1/1
Maria Dolores Robledo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Dolores Doa Lola' Robledo April 11, 1930 - July 14, 2020 Encinitas Doa Lola immigrated from Monterrey NL, Mexico, to America on February 25, 1957, together with her husband and seven kids with a dream.She began working seasonally in the fields of Santa Rosa and canneries of San Diego. As her family grew, she quickly settled in San Ysidro, and by then, there were 13 kids. As the need kept increasing, her husband thought they should start a business, and officially launched the Tortilleria San Ysidro.Doa Lola loved to cook, especially for her kids, and this operation quickly transformed into a quick-serve Mexican Food restaurant. Within a few short years, Roberto's Taco Shop was born, and the rest is history.Doa Lola moved to Encinitas, where she enjoyed more than 30 years with her children and many grandkids. An avid baseball fan, you could catch Doa Lola enjoying visits to Petco Park to watch her team, the San Diego Padres. She also enjoyed and devoted much time to her blooming, lush garden. Eventually, she made her way to Escondido's southern area, where she enjoyed her golden years with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She is survived by ten sons and daughters, 39 grandkids, 50 great-grandkids, and five great-great-grandkids. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved