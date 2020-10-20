Maria Elena Villella Crostini

March 14, 1931 - October 14, 2020

Oceanside

Mary was the first born child to Bill and Aida Villella in New York on March 14, 1931. Her brother John arrived 5 years later. Her father Bill was a Commander in the Navy and Mary grew up as a Navy kid in several cities as the family followed Bill to his various stations, including for a short time in Cuba. Following World War II, the family settled in Chula Vista, California. Bill and Aida founded Villella Real Estate/ property management/ insurance company. Mary graduated from Sweetwater High School and joined the family business at age 18. Villella Real Estate, and Mary, thrived together; all the family members were known as highly respected business people as the small town of Chula Vista grew. Bill and Aida were on the founding board of realtors in the South Bay Area. Mary designed and built a custom home and moved to Bonita California in 1959, where she continued to work with her mother in the real estate business and raised her children -Elena, Gina, Joanna, Theresa and Michael. Mary was active in the Board of Realtors and several women's clubs throughout the years and was a well respected member of the community and the Real Estate world.Mary married Jim Crostini and became a step mother to Jim's children - Shawn, Shane, Sheryl And Sheli. Mary and Jim had their last child- Victoria, while living in Bonita.Mary and Jim, and the younger children, later lived and owned businesses in Baja Mexico and in Oregon, before settling in Oceanside California, where she worked as a manager for Coldwell Banker Real Estate for several years. She and her husband later opened Team Property Management and Real Estate in Oceanside and Mary was well known and respected in the business world until she retired in 2015 at the age of 84.Mary is predeceased by her daughter Elena Donovan, her step daughter Sheryl Sweetser, her grandson Stevie Malinowski, and her brother John Villella. Mary is survived by her husband Jim and by her children - daughter Gina Palmer and wife Kim, daughter Joanna Teague, daughter Theresa McMullen and husband Michael, son Michael Crostini, and daughter Victoria Crostini. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren - Jessica Engelman and wife Nicole, Jerico Donovan and wife Stephanie, Alesha Hanson and husband Steve, Josh Palmer, Chrystal Coleman and husband Jon, Tony Oliva, Aaron Oliva, Dylan McMullen, Juliet Werguet Crostini, and Alysha Johnson and husband Brad. In addition, Mary is survived by her great grandchildren - Dakota Donovan, Kylie Donovan, Daisy Davis, Ilah Coleman, Scarlet Coleman, Dascher Hanson, Racel Hanson, Hannah Brown, Jennah Brown, Colby Johnson, Dylan Johnson and Kalia Johnson.Mary remains dearly loved and treasured by her family, including her brother John's son - Tony Villella, her brother John's widow - Mindy Villella, her cousin- Nan Dinnegan and her daughter in her heart - Kelly Engelman, her community, and the many family friends whose life she touched. She will forever be remembered as our hero and as the icon she remains to be.Services will be held at Eternal Hills in Oceanside on Thursday October 22, at 10 AM, followed by burial at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside at 11:30 AM.If attending, please adhere to Covid 19 protocols and wear the appropriate mask.



