Maria Jingco Mary' Narciso San Diego Maria Jingco Narciso was born on May 25, 1932 in Santa Rita, Pampanga, Philippines. She was one of six children born to Exequiel J. Jingco and Placida E. Jingco. She graduated from the University of Santo Tomas and later married Mariano C. Narciso. They were married for 51 years until his passing in 2010. Mariano enlisted in the U.S. Navy which brought them to the U.S. There they lived in Louisiana and South Carolina before settling in San Diego, where she lived for 51 years. Maria was a devoted full-time Navy wife and mother. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a very kind and generous woman who was loved by many. Maria passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Naval Medical Center on August 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Remy & Bernard Ordona and daughter Mary Strauss, granddaughters Angelia & Arianna Ordona and Julia & Ashley Strauss, sister Rita Jingco, and sister and brother-in-law Carmen & Robert Holt. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 5-9 pm with the Vigil/Rosary at 6:30pm at the Chapel of the Roses, Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Rd., Bonita, 91902. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13 at 10am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 990 Saturn Blvd., San Diego, 92154 immediately followed by interment at Glen Abbey. May 25, 1932 - August 19, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019