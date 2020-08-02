Maria Joanne Silva May 12, 1963 - July 25, 2020 Lancaster Beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Maria Silva passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving sisters after a battle with cancer. A Technical Writer for Northrop Grumman, Maria was a gifted artist who made friends wherever she went with a loving heart, pure joy, honesty, and wit. Maria is survived by her loving family, her mother Joanne Silva; sisters Cathy Silva, Chanyah Zolezzi (Dorian Kunch), Liz Eva, Carolyn Reyno Norton (Brad Norton), and Eileen Silva; her niece Emily Reyno; and nephews Sam Eva, Richard Reyno, and Matthew Eva; and a multitude of cousins. A talented artist, Maria's gift was seeing and creating beauty everywhere. Strong and independent in spirit and in faith, Maria's joy in life will long be remembered. Her ashes will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, CA.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to City of Hope. https://www.cityofhope.org/giving/give-now
