Maria Rosario Godina July 21, 1942 - February 6, 2020 VISTA Maria Rosario Godina, 77, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1942, in Jalisco, Mexico.Maria Rosario was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Godina. She is survived by her 13 children and 14 grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 pm to 9 pm at Eternal Hills Mortuary Chapel in Oceanside. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, with 10 am Viewing, and 11 am Mass at St. Francis Catholic Church in Vista. Burial will follow the Mass at Eternal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020