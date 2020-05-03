Maria Teresa Friederichsen
Maria Teresa Terry' Friederichsen Lemon Grove Maria Teresa "Terry" Friederichsen, loving mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Terry was preceded in death by her husband Guillermo, Sr. and son Gabriel. Terry is survived by her sons Guillermo, Jr., Gustavo, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. You did everything for us. We love you mom. December 9, 1931 - April 30, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.
