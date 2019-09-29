|
Marian Agnes (Irving) Barry March 10, 1930 - September 18, 2019 Point Loma Marian Barry passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born to Cyril and Agnes Irving on March 10, 1930. Marian grew up in Point Loma and graduated from Point Loma High School in 1948 and then enrolled at USC. On a blind date, Marian met and fell in love with John (Jack) Barry, a Naval Lieutenant serving on a ship that was based in San Diego. After Jack was released from service, he and Marian were married September 13, 1952, at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego. They were married for 56 years until Jack's passing in July of 2009.Marian was a typical southern California girl. A proud Point Loma native, she grew up swimming at La Jolla cove and Mission Bay. She loved to entertain and hosted numerous parties over the years for family and friends. She supported her husband's executive duties by handling business people in a social setting with her great humor and keen wit. Though she could be outspoken at times, she also encouraged others to be equally as outspoken.Marian believed in volunteering and doing things for others. She was a master at needlepoint and gave freely of her skill in the form of Christmas stockings for family, friends and even friends of friends. She was also a great lover of the Performing Arts, and she and Jack helped to support local theaters in San Diego. Through their philanthropic deeds, both Jack and Marian touched many lives in San Diego and beyond.Marian was a wonderful mother, a devoted grandmother and a cherished friend to many. Marian is survived by her brother, retired Federal Judge J. Lawrence Irving and his wife, Fran; sons, Stephen Barry and his wife, Ruth, Randy Barry and his wife, Alicia and daughter, Deborah (Barry) Faneros and her husband, Geoff, and four grandsons, Justin Barry and his wife, Danielle, Randall Barry, Timothy Barry and Alan Barry.A private celebration of Marian's life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sharp HealthCare Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019