Marian Agnes (Irving) Barry
1930 - 2019
In memory of Marian Agnes (Irving) Barry.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
March 26, 2020
Thank you for giving me the chance to work with an amazing extraordinary funny woman. Im sorry I didn't name my daughter after you. I regret .
Dw
Friend
October 2, 2019
She was the very fire of life♡ She always inspired me with her strength and her wit. I so enjoyed our Christmas in Hawaii and will never forget the wonderful, kind woman she was. The world has lost an amazing friend and mother.
Kelly Brennan
