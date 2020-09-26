Thank you for giving me the chance to work with an amazing extraordinary funny woman. Im sorry I didn't name my daughter after you. I regret .
October 2, 2019
She was the very fire of life♡ She always inspired me with her strength and her wit. I so enjoyed our Christmas in Hawaii and will never forget the wonderful, kind woman she was. The world has lost an amazing friend and mother.
Kelly Brennan
