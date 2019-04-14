Marian Arlene Minnie' Pearl April 10, 2019 Escondido Marian "Minnie" Arlene Pearl, 95, passed away on April 10, 2019, in Escondido, California. She was born in Brookings, South Dakota. At 15, she moved to Glenville, Minnesota. After high school, she traveled by train to San Diego and got a job at Consolidated Vultee (later called Convair) building B52 bombers as a riveter. There she met Joe Pearl and married in 1944. She worked as a bookkeeper at several moving companies and then retired.Minnie was preceded in death by her husband in 2010. She is survived by her son Bob of San Diego and Mary Jo of Poway; four grandchildren: Sharlene of Phoenix, AZ; Dawn of Vancouver, Canada; Lindsay of Newport News, VA; and Ryan of San Diego. Services will be held on Friday, April 19th, at 1pm at Greenwood Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to "Friends of Cats" in Lakeside, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary