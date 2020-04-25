Home

Marian Claire Gurley-Kehle

Marian Claire Gurley-Kehle Obituary
Marian Claire Gurley-Kehle May 27, 1960 - April 11, 2020 Lexington, KY Marian Claire Gurley-Kehle, 59, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born May 27, 1960, in Arlington, VA, she and her family relocated and lived in Oceanside, CA, from 1974 to 2019. Recently, Marian retired and made her way out to Jamestown, KY, where she was looking forward to spending the rest of her days with William Kennedy. Marian is survived by her daughter and son, Jennifer Gurley and William Kehle of Oceanside; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Layla; Sister, and brother-in-law, Janet and Jack Griggs of Oologah, OK; brother, John Gurley of El Cajon, CA. Nieces and nephews, Tony, Blythe, James, Lori, Mikal, Matthew. Marian was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas and Patsy Gurley; sister, Patricia Vandruff and brother, Charles Gurley.No services will be held at this time due to on-going quarantine and will be announced once available. Care Cremations of Lexington, KY is handling arrangements.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020
