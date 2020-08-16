Marian E. Ramage

May 5, 1926 - August 6, 2020

Vista

Marian Ramage was born in Oak Park, Illinois on May 5, 1926, to parents August and Gerda Fredrickson. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where she met her future husband Richmond. They danced on top of picnic tables and never looked back. They were married in September of 1950. Two years later they happily moved to sunny Southern California. Richmond got a job teaching in Vista, where they built a house and a family. Marian was very active in the Lutheran Church. She and Rich developed close friendships that lasted their whole lives. Ping Pong, playing flag football, corn on the cob feasts, fresh picked boysenberry pies, and family get togethers filled their days. Marian was the co-pilot on yearly summer vacations to Minnesota and New York. She was a homemaker and took pride in all she did. She was instrumental in creating a loving home environment including family traditions that still warm the cockles of our hearts. She was a part-time substitute teacher. She also loved to play tennis and was a member of the Vista Tennis Club where she developed many close friendships. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. Later in life Marian showed almost superhuman strength in taking care of Richmond who suffered complications from diabetes and the onset of Alzheimer's. Marian was a gentle soul with a fiery spirit, quick to smile, and easy to laugh. She was strong in her faith and beliefs. Marian is survived by her three children, Christy, Melanie (Phillip), and Jon (Susan), grandchildren Michael Yendes, Jonathan Parks-Ramage, Rebecca Parks-Ramage, Michelle Ramage, Nikki Ramage, and one great grandchild, Taylor Nolen. Marian died on August 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She is lovingly remembered by her family and friends.



